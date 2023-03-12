Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co Has $1.75 Million Holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co cut its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) by 7.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 24,636 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,903 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $1,751,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. New Millennium Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the second quarter worth $31,000. Clear Investment Research LLC acquired a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP grew its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 878.6% during the 3rd quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP now owns 548 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 492 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the third quarter worth about $41,000. 75.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Bristol-Myers Squibb alerts:

Bristol-Myers Squibb Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE:BMY opened at $65.71 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $71.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $73.02. The company has a market capitalization of $137.91 billion, a PE ratio of 22.27, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.46. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 52 week low of $65.43 and a 52 week high of $81.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.25.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Dividend Announcement

Bristol-Myers Squibb ( NYSE:BMY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $11.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.20 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a net margin of 13.71% and a return on equity of 51.60%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.83 EPS. Analysts forecast that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 8.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 6th. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.29%.

Insider Activity at Bristol-Myers Squibb

In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 240,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.65, for a total transaction of $17,916,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 236,104 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,625,163.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 240,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.65, for a total value of $17,916,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 236,104 shares in the company, valued at $17,625,163.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Ann Powell sold 11,183 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.69, for a total transaction of $835,258.27. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 23,043 shares in the company, valued at $1,721,081.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.09% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $78.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Monday, March 6th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $62.00 target price for the company. Atlantic Securities upped their price target on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $79.69.

About Bristol-Myers Squibb

(Get Rating)

Bristol Myers Squibb Co engages in the discovery, development, licensing, manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of biopharmaceutical products. It offers chemically-synthesized drugs or small molecules and products produced from biological processes called biologics. The company was founded in August 1933 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BMY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.