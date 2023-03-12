Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. Purchases 31,598 Shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. raised its holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 24.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 161,577 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 31,598 shares during the quarter. AbbVie comprises approximately 1.3% of Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd.’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $21,685,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dividend Assets Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of AbbVie by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC now owns 2,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Capital Inc. raised its holdings in AbbVie by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Capital Inc. now owns 203,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,298,000 after acquiring an additional 1,187 shares during the period. Congress Park Capital LLC boosted its stake in AbbVie by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Congress Park Capital LLC now owns 4,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $663,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. Tradewinds LLC. grew its holdings in AbbVie by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Tradewinds LLC. now owns 7,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $948,000 after buying an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LifeSteps Financial Inc. increased its position in AbbVie by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. LifeSteps Financial Inc. now owns 7,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $982,000 after buying an additional 304 shares during the period. 67.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Timothy J. Richmond sold 42,370 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.44, for a total transaction of $6,924,952.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,837 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,261,519.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Carrie C. Strom sold 28,541 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.04, for a total transaction of $4,310,832.64. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 37,921 shares in the company, valued at $5,727,587.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Timothy J. Richmond sold 42,370 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.44, for a total value of $6,924,952.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,261,519.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 148,991 shares of company stock valued at $23,102,528 over the last 90 days. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AbbVie Price Performance

Shares of ABBV opened at $149.71 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $152.10 and a 200-day moving average of $150.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $264.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.65, a P/E/G ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.62. AbbVie Inc. has a twelve month low of $134.09 and a twelve month high of $175.91.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $3.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.54 by $0.06. AbbVie had a return on equity of 154.52% and a net margin of 20.39%. The company had revenue of $15.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.31 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc. will post 11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AbbVie Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Friday, April 14th will be paid a $1.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 13th. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.95%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 89.56%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ABBV has been the subject of several research reports. Piper Jaffray Companies increased their price objective on AbbVie from $157.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of AbbVie in a report on Thursday, November 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $170.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of AbbVie from $160.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. SVB Leerink upgraded AbbVie from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $135.00 to $153.00 in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Guggenheim started coverage on AbbVie in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $172.00 price target for the company. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $161.12.

AbbVie Company Profile

(Get Rating)

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology, oncology, including blood cancers, virology, hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV), neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s, metabolic, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis, pain associated with endometriosis, and other serious health conditions.

Featured Stories

