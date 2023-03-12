Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. Lowers Stock Holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. lowered its stake in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,063 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 954 shares during the quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd.’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $6,244,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AVGO. Veracity Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Broadcom by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 537 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $239,000 after buying an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the 3rd quarter valued at about $118,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Broadcom by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,314 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $584,000 after buying an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Broadcom by 14.6% during the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 464 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $206,000 after buying an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rathbones Group Plc purchased a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the 3rd quarter valued at about $271,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.28% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom Stock Down 1.2 %

AVGO stock opened at $614.83 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $256.33 billion, a PE ratio of 20.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a current ratio of 2.52. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $591.06 and its 200 day moving average is $532.42. Broadcom Inc. has a one year low of $415.07 and a one year high of $645.31.

Broadcom Dividend Announcement

Broadcom ( NASDAQ:AVGO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.38 by $0.95. The company had revenue of $8.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.90 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 37.19% and a return on equity of 73.52%. The firm’s revenue was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $7.68 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc. will post 38.06 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 22nd will be given a $4.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 21st. This represents a $18.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.99%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.93%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently commented on AVGO shares. Susquehanna reiterated a “positive” rating and set a $690.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a report on Thursday. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $775.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Broadcom from $540.00 to $555.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Broadcom from $540.00 to $555.00 in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Finally, BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $660.00 target price on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $674.17.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Justine Page sold 170 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $574.86, for a total value of $97,726.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,981 shares in the company, valued at $1,713,657.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom Company Profile

Broadcom, Inc is a global technology company, which designs, develops, and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software segments. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise, and embedded networking applications.

Featured Stories

