Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. Increases Position in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Get Rating) by 54.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 147,661 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 52,265 shares during the period. Consolidated Edison comprises approximately 0.7% of Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd.’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $12,663,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Magnus Financial Group LLC raised its stake in Consolidated Edison by 2.0% in the second quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 5,830 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $554,000 after buying an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC raised its stake in Consolidated Edison by 1.2% in the first quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 9,592 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $908,000 after buying an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC raised its stake in Consolidated Edison by 4.5% in the third quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC now owns 3,016 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $258,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH raised its stake in Consolidated Edison by 1.0% in the third quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 13,223 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,134,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clarius Group LLC raised its stake in Consolidated Edison by 4.3% in the second quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 3,331 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $317,000 after buying an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.95% of the company’s stock.

Consolidated Edison Price Performance

Shares of ED opened at $90.62 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.17 billion, a PE ratio of 19.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.29 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.10. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a 1-year low of $78.10 and a 1-year high of $102.21. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $93.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $93.11.

Consolidated Edison Increases Dividend

Consolidated Edison ( NYSE:ED Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The utilities provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $4.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.18 billion. Consolidated Edison had a net margin of 10.59% and a return on equity of 7.79%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.00 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.88 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be issued a $0.81 dividend. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.58%. This is a positive change from Consolidated Edison’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 14th. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.38%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently commented on ED shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $87.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Consolidated Edison from $88.00 to $87.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Consolidated Edison from $94.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Citigroup upped their price target on Consolidated Edison from $92.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Consolidated Edison from $79.00 to $76.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $89.25.

Consolidated Edison Profile

Consolidated Edison, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery. It operates through the following segments: Consolidated Edison Company of New York (CECONY), Orange and Rockland Utilities(O&R), Con Edison Clean Energy Businesses and Con Edison Transmission.

