Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. Has $8.83 Million Position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. reduced its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) by 7.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 84,501 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,768 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $8,830,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co grew its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 62,001 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,479,000 after acquiring an additional 5,365 shares during the period. Requisite Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. Requisite Capital Management LLC now owns 4,973 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $520,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares in the last quarter. Second Half Financial Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter. Second Half Financial Partners LLC now owns 3,247 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $339,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,829,144 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $191,146,000 after purchasing an additional 11,380 shares in the last quarter. Finally, United Services Automobile Association boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 115,695 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,090,000 after purchasing an additional 4,474 shares in the last quarter. 67.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

In other news, CEO Mary E. Erdoes sold 10,340 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.29, for a total transaction of $1,450,598.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 544,136 shares in the company, valued at approximately $76,336,839.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Mary E. Erdoes sold 10,340 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.29, for a total transaction of $1,450,598.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 544,136 shares in the company, valued at approximately $76,336,839.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Mellody L. Hobson acquired 375 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $134.53 per share, with a total value of $50,448.75. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 22,040 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,965,041.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 37,887 shares of company stock worth $5,315,762 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Price Performance

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on JPM shares. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $162.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $157.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Credit Suisse Group set a $155.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $167.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, JPMorgan Chase & Co. presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $148.72.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock opened at $133.65 on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52 week low of $101.28 and a 52 week high of $144.34. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $139.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $128.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market cap of $393.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.12.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 13th. The financial services provider reported $3.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.11 by $0.46. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 24.34% and a return on equity of 14.68%. The firm had revenue of $34.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.33 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 12.9 earnings per share for the current year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 6th were paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 5th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.99%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is currently 33.11%.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company, which engages in providing financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

