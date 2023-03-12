Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. Decreases Stock Holdings in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. trimmed its stake in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 64,710 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after selling 3,608 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd.’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $7,230,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. HM Payson & Co. raised its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 54.3% during the third quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 233 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in EOG Resources during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in EOG Resources during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in EOG Resources during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its holdings in EOG Resources by 1,436.8% during the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 292 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. 87.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

EOG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of EOG Resources in a report on Friday, February 24th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $155.00 to $171.00 in a report on Monday, November 28th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $152.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $160.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Finally, TD Securities reduced their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $150.00 to $145.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $154.18.

Insider Transactions at EOG Resources

EOG Resources Price Performance

In other news, Director Michael T. Kerr bought 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $130.49 per share, for a total transaction of $2,609,800.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 170,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,183,300. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

EOG stock opened at $112.18 on Friday. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 52 week low of $92.16 and a 52 week high of $150.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $125.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $127.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.52.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 24th. The energy exploration company reported $3.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.31 by ($0.01). EOG Resources had a net margin of 30.19% and a return on equity of 34.95%. The business had revenue of $6.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.09 EPS. EOG Resources’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 12.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EOG Resources Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 14th will be issued a $0.825 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 13th. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.94%. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.98%.

EOG Resources Company Profile

EOG Resources, Inc engages in the exploration, development, production and marketing of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the United States, Trinidad & Tobago, and Other International segments. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

