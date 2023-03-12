Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. Cuts Stake in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. lowered its position in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 2.9% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 44,331 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 1,313 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd.’s holdings in American Express were worth $5,981,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of AXP. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in shares of American Express by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,928,905 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $683,249,000 after purchasing an additional 115,738 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its holdings in shares of American Express by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 22,653 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $3,056,000 after purchasing an additional 1,052 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of American Express by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 33,110 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $4,467,000 after purchasing an additional 2,839 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of American Express by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 75,021 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $10,121,000 after purchasing an additional 2,606 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of American Express by 165.3% in the 3rd quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 5,711 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $770,000 after purchasing an additional 3,558 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.30% of the company’s stock.

Get American Express alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on AXP shares. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of American Express from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of American Express in a report on Monday, November 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $168.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of American Express from $170.00 to $166.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of American Express from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $186.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated an “outperform” rating on shares of American Express in a report on Friday, January 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $175.44.

Insider Buying and Selling

American Express Price Performance

In other American Express news, insider Howard Grosfield sold 5,456 shares of American Express stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.52, for a total transaction of $952,181.12. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,229,493.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . In other American Express news, insider Denise Pickett sold 28,688 shares of American Express stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.78, for a total transaction of $5,186,216.64. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,270,054.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, insider Howard Grosfield sold 5,456 shares of American Express stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.52, for a total transaction of $952,181.12. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,045 shares in the company, valued at $1,229,493.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 49,361 shares of company stock valued at $8,773,678. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

AXP opened at $165.70 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $166.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $155.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.62. American Express has a 1 year low of $130.65 and a 1 year high of $194.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $123.31 billion, a PE ratio of 16.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.20.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 27th. The payment services company reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.18 by ($0.11). American Express had a return on equity of 31.76% and a net margin of 14.16%. The company had revenue of $14.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.25 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.18 earnings per share. American Express’s revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that American Express will post 11.24 EPS for the current year.

American Express Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 10th. Investors of record on Friday, April 7th will be given a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 5th. This is a boost from American Express’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.45%. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.14%.

About American Express

(Get Rating)

American Express Co engages in the provision of charge and credit card products and travel-related services. It operates through the following segments: U.S Consumer Services (USCS), Commercial Services (CS), International Card Services (ICS), Global Merchant and Network Services (GMNS), and Corporate and Other.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AXP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for American Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.