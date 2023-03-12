Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. Boosts Stake in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. lifted its stake in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 233,233 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,978 shares during the quarter. NextEra Energy comprises approximately 1.1% of Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd.’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $18,288,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new position in shares of NextEra Energy in the third quarter worth about $24,166,000. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 28.6% in the third quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,899 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $384,000 after acquiring an additional 1,090 shares in the last quarter. McAdam LLC lifted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 4.5% in the third quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 3,374 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $265,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Oxler Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 0.5% in the third quarter. Oxler Private Wealth LLC now owns 42,270 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,314,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gould Asset Management LLC CA lifted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 15.0% in the second quarter. Gould Asset Management LLC CA now owns 6,874 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $532,000 after acquiring an additional 895 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.17% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have issued reports on NEE shares. Guggenheim cut their price objective on NextEra Energy from $102.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on NextEra Energy from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on NextEra Energy from $100.00 to $97.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded NextEra Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on NextEra Energy from $89.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $91.83.

NextEra Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NEE stock opened at $73.01 on Friday. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $67.22 and a 12-month high of $91.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $145.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.44. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $77.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $80.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.43.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.01. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 12.51% and a net margin of 19.79%. The business had revenue of $6.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.41 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.12 EPS for the current year.

NextEra Energy Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be issued a $0.4675 dividend. This represents a $1.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.56%. This is a positive change from NextEra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 27th. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 89.47%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Armando Pimentel, Jr. purchased 13,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $75.44 per share, with a total value of $995,808.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 129,230 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,749,111.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director James Lawrence Camaren purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $73.50 per share, with a total value of $147,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 147,930 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,872,855. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Armando Pimentel, Jr. purchased 13,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $75.44 per share, with a total value of $995,808.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 129,230 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,749,111.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 18,872 shares of company stock valued at $1,417,721 in the last three months. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NextEra Energy Profile

(Get Rating)

NextEra Energy, Inc engages in the provision of renewable energy. It operates through the following segments: FPL and NEER. The FPL segment involves the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electric energy in Florida. The NEER segment produces electricity from clean and renewable sources, including wind and solar.

