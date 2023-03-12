Medigus Ltd. (NASDAQ:MDGS) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Medigus Ltd. (NASDAQ:MDGS – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 16,000 shares, a growth of 272.1% from the February 13th total of 4,300 shares. Approximately 2.9% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 18,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Medigus stock. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Medigus Ltd. (NASDAQ:MDGS – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 16,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $78,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP owned about 1.58% of Medigus at the end of the most recent reporting period. 9.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Medigus Price Performance

MDGS traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $4.38. 11,535 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,547. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $4.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Medigus has a 52 week low of $4.20 and a 52 week high of $18.00.

About Medigus

Medigus Ltd., a technology-based company, provides medical-related devices and products in the United States, Europe, China, Israel, and internationally. It offers Medigus Ultrasonic Surgical Endostapler, an endoscopy system, which is used for the treatment of gastroesophageal reflux disease. The company also develops biological gels to protect patients against biological threats and reduce the intrusion of allergens and viruses through the upper airways and eye cavities.

