Max Royde Acquires 23,263 Shares of CentralNic Group Plc (LON:CNIC) Stock

CentralNic Group Plc (LON:CNIC – Get Rating) insider Max Royde acquired 23,263 shares of CentralNic Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 137 ($1.65) per share, with a total value of £31,870.31 ($38,324.09).

Max Royde also recently made the following trade(s):

Get CentralNic Group alerts:

On Wednesday, March 1st, Max Royde acquired 18,000 shares of CentralNic Group stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 137 ($1.65) per share, with a total value of £24,660 ($29,653.68).

On Thursday, January 19th, Max Royde acquired 2,930 shares of CentralNic Group stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 146 ($1.76) per share, with a total value of £4,277.80 ($5,144.06).

On Monday, January 16th, Max Royde acquired 14,184 shares of CentralNic Group stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 154 ($1.85) per share, with a total value of £21,843.36 ($26,266.67).

On Wednesday, January 11th, Max Royde purchased 17,015 shares of CentralNic Group stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 154 ($1.85) per share, with a total value of £26,203.10 ($31,509.26).

On Thursday, December 29th, Max Royde purchased 25,318 shares of CentralNic Group stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 149 ($1.79) per share, with a total value of £37,723.82 ($45,362.94).

On Tuesday, December 20th, Max Royde purchased 13,500 shares of CentralNic Group stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 144 ($1.73) per share, with a total value of £19,440 ($23,376.62).

On Tuesday, December 13th, Max Royde purchased 125,000 shares of CentralNic Group stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 138 ($1.66) per share, with a total value of £172,500 ($207,431.46).

CentralNic Group Trading Down 1.8 %

Shares of CNIC opened at GBX 135.50 ($1.63) on Friday. The firm has a market cap of £387.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13,550.00 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 93.87, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.97. CentralNic Group Plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 106.50 ($1.28) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 160 ($1.92). The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 142.75 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 132.23.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CentralNic Group Company Profile

Separately, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 250 ($3.01) price target on shares of CentralNic Group in a research note on Monday, February 27th.

(Get Rating)

CentralNic Group Plc provides domain name services worldwide. It operates through Online Presence and Online Marketing segments. The company's Online Presence segment provides tools for businesses to go online, such as reseller, registry operator, registry service provider, retail, and computer software channels, as well as strategic consultancy and related services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for CentralNic Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CentralNic Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.