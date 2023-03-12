Maven Securities LTD Has $1.97 Million Stock Position in Vivint Smart Home, Inc. (NYSE:VVNT)

Maven Securities LTD lowered its stake in shares of Vivint Smart Home, Inc. (NYSE:VVNT – Get Rating) by 75.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 300,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 900,000 shares during the period. Maven Securities LTD owned approximately 0.14% of Vivint Smart Home worth $1,974,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VVNT. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Vivint Smart Home by 15.3% in the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,500,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,001,000 after acquiring an additional 198,720 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vivint Smart Home by 137.2% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 267,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,810,000 after acquiring an additional 154,900 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Vivint Smart Home by 369.3% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 180,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,187,000 after acquiring an additional 141,952 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Vivint Smart Home by 95.1% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 284,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,925,000 after buying an additional 138,854 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Vivint Smart Home by 249.2% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 185,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,255,000 after buying an additional 132,494 shares during the last quarter.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have commented on VVNT shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Vivint Smart Home from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Vivint Smart Home from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Vivint Smart Home from $7.90 to $12.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Vivint Smart Home to $7.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th.

Vivint Smart Home Price Performance

Vivint Smart Home Profile

Vivint Smart Home stock opened at $12.00 on Friday. Vivint Smart Home, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.26 and a twelve month high of $12.02. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $11.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.55. The company has a market capitalization of $2.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -50.00 and a beta of 0.99.

Vivint Smart Home, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the sale, installation, servicing, and monitoring of smart home and security systems primarily in the United States and Canada. The company's smart home platform includes cloud-enabled smart home operating systems; AI-driven smart home automation and assistance software; software-enabled smart home devices; and tech-enabled services to educate, manage, and support the smart home.

