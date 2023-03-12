Maven Securities LTD Has $1.15 Million Stock Position in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB)

Maven Securities LTD lifted its position in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB – Get Rating) by 20.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Maven Securities LTD’s holdings in M&T Bank were worth $1,146,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its stake in M&T Bank by 712.5% during the 2nd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 195 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in M&T Bank by 148.9% during the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 219 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. raised its stake in M&T Bank by 887.5% during the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 237 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in M&T Bank during the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co raised its stake in M&T Bank by 219.3% during the 3rd quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 265 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. 84.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on MTB shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of M&T Bank from $153.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of M&T Bank from $225.00 to $212.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of M&T Bank from $175.00 to $165.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of M&T Bank from $255.00 to $175.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of M&T Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 20th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $182.18.

M&T Bank Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE:MTB opened at $131.72 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. M&T Bank Co. has a 12 month low of $124.47 and a 12 month high of $193.42. The firm has a market cap of $22.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.43, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 0.82. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $152.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $163.83.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $4.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.47 by $0.10. M&T Bank had a net margin of 23.15% and a return on equity of 11.41%. The company had revenue of $2.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.37 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.37 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that M&T Bank Co. will post 18.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

M&T Bank Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 6th will be given a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 3rd. This is an increase from M&T Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.95%. M&T Bank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.14%.

M&T Bank Company Profile

M&T Bank Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking, trust, wealth management and investment services. It operates through the following segments: Business Banking, Commercial Banking, Commercial Real Estate, Discretionary Portfolio, Residential Mortgage Banking, and Retail Banking.

Further Reading

