Mather Group LLC. Trims Stock Position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Mather Group LLC. lessened its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 77,155 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 435 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $16,233,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1,242.7% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,894,163 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $608,932,000 after buying an additional 2,678,614 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 121.3% in the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,327,138 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $489,630,000 after buying an additional 1,275,425 shares in the last quarter. Twin Tree Management LP increased its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 190.0% in the second quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 584,007 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $127,722,000 after buying an additional 1,232,807 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 34.7% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,097,618 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $243,079,000 after buying an additional 282,870 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 10.4% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 3,002,515 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $631,734,000 after buying an additional 281,737 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of NYSEARCA IWF opened at $224.14 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $228.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $225.01. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $202.05 and a 52-week high of $285.76. The firm has a market cap of $57.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.14 and a beta of 1.07.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

