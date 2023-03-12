Mather Group LLC. Sells 555,415 Shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE)

Mather Group LLC. cut its holdings in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE – Get Rating) by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,872,093 shares of the company’s stock after selling 555,415 shares during the period. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF accounts for about 1.9% of Mather Group LLC.’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest position. Mather Group LLC.’s holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $86,735,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHE. Creative Planning lifted its stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 16.8% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 23,110,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $586,547,000 after purchasing an additional 3,330,534 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the third quarter worth $25,033,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 23.0% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,488,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,934,000 after buying an additional 1,027,030 shares in the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. increased its holdings in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 1,127.2% during the third quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 893,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,015,000 after buying an additional 820,736 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 17.3% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 5,119,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,685,000 after buying an additional 756,451 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHE opened at $23.75 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $25.02 and a 200-day moving average of $24.08. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $21.36 and a 52-week high of $28.89.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Company Profile

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

