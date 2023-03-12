Mather Group LLC. Purchases 14,755 Shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB)

Mather Group LLC. grew its position in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB – Get Rating) by 15.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 111,125 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,755 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC.’s holdings in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF were worth $5,123,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 85.5% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 549 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF during the third quarter worth $40,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 67.3% during the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 830 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF during the third quarter worth $46,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 60.7% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 381 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ISTB opened at $46.55 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $46.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.54. iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $45.56 and a 1 year high of $48.89.

iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

About iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 2nd were paid a $0.102 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 1st. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.63%.

(Get Rating)

The iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (ISTB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a broad USD-denominated bond index with 1-5 years remaining in maturities. ISTB was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ISTB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.