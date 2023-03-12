Mather Group LLC. Purchases 10,577 Shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

Mather Group LLC. grew its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Get Rating) by 7.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 150,992 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,577 shares during the quarter. Mather Group LLC.’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $5,708,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Zions Bancorporation N.A. bought a new position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth $29,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 71.4% during the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 785 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares during the period. McIlrath & Eck LLC increased its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 80.9% during the third quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 841 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 42.1% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 858 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the period. Finally, Tsfg LLC increased its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 63.1% during the third quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 1,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Trading Down 2.9 %

SCHA opened at $41.14 on Friday. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $37.25 and a fifty-two week high of $48.99. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $43.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.97.

About Schwab US Small-Cap ETF

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

