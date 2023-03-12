Mather Group LLC. Increases Position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Mather Group LLC. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,430,548 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,019 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF accounts for about 4.4% of Mather Group LLC.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Mather Group LLC. owned 0.96% of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF worth $205,141,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VBR. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 13.7% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,057,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $438,431,000 after purchasing an additional 367,532 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 2,948.4% in the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 314,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,162,000 after buying an additional 304,600 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the first quarter valued at $41,871,000. JMG Financial Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 1,804.3% in the third quarter. JMG Financial Group Ltd. now owns 164,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,605,000 after buying an additional 155,965 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 7.6% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,003,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,234,000 after buying an additional 141,623 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA VBR opened at $158.56 on Friday. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a twelve month low of $142.48 and a twelve month high of $181.16. The stock has a market cap of $23.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.40 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $169.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $162.22.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

