Mather Group LLC. Has $431.61 Million Position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

Mather Group LLC. lifted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Get Rating) by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,733,601 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 478,129 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF makes up about 9.3% of Mather Group LLC.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Mather Group LLC. owned about 3.24% of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF worth $431,613,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in SCHG. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 17.3% in the third quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 41,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,321,000 after purchasing an additional 6,146 shares in the last quarter. Provident Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 8.6% in the third quarter. Provident Wealth Management LLC now owns 265,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,826,000 after purchasing an additional 20,933 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 23.8% in the third quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 6,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $365,000 after purchasing an additional 1,255 shares in the last quarter. BMS Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at $1,092,000. Finally, Collective Family Office LLC grew its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 45.9% in the third quarter. Collective Family Office LLC now owns 9,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $512,000 after purchasing an additional 2,885 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of SCHG opened at $59.13 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $60.02 and a 200-day moving average of $59.07. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a one year low of $53.18 and a one year high of $76.90. The company has a market cap of $14.53 billion, a PE ratio of 27.24 and a beta of 1.07.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

