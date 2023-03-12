Mather Group LLC. Has $12.02 Million Stock Holdings in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Mather Group LLC. lessened its stake in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 66,061 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,144 shares during the quarter. Mather Group LLC.’s holdings in Chubb were worth $12,015,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CB. FNY Investment Advisers LLC increased its position in Chubb by 144.2% during the third quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 254 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Chubb during the second quarter worth about $52,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC increased its position in Chubb by 60.4% during the third quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the period. Rise Advisors LLC increased its position in Chubb by 1,112.9% during the third quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 376 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares during the period. Finally, Evermay Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Chubb by 25.6% during the third quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 387 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.12% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CB opened at $198.40 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $216.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $207.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.35 and a quick ratio of 0.35. Chubb Limited has a one year low of $173.78 and a one year high of $231.37. The company has a market cap of $82.04 billion, a PE ratio of 15.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.66.

Chubb ( NYSE:CB Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $4.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.22 by ($0.17). Chubb had a return on equity of 12.51% and a net margin of 12.35%. The business had revenue of $11.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.81 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Chubb Limited will post 17.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 10th. Investors of record on Friday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $0.83 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 16th. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.67%. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.52%.

In other news, COO John W. Keogh sold 23,871 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.18, for a total value of $5,064,948.78. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 272,062 shares in the company, valued at approximately $57,726,115.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on CB shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Chubb from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Chubb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the company from $241.00 to $246.00 in a report on Monday, January 9th. MKM Partners raised their target price on shares of Chubb from $235.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 5th. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Chubb in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Chubb in a report on Thursday, January 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $225.00 target price on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $244.36.

Chubb Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance, personal accident and accident and health (A&H), reinsurance, and life insurance. It operates through the following segments: North America Commercial Property and Casualty (P&C) Insurance, North America Personal P&C Insurance, North America Agricultural Insurance, Overseas General Insurance, Global Reinsurance, and Life Insurance.

