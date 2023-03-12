Mather Group LLC. Cuts Stock Position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Mather Group LLC. lowered its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Get Rating) by 5.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 85,022 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,733 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $11,562,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 15,409,298 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,233,886,000 after buying an additional 297,089 shares during the last quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 13,402.9% in the 3rd quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 14,925,990 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,395,000 after buying an additional 14,815,451 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,517,272 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,022,274,000 after buying an additional 304,262 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,416,573 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,075,181,000 after buying an additional 157,541 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp boosted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 5,234,508 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $758,841,000 after purchasing an additional 36,201 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Stock Down 1.6 %

IWD stock opened at $148.07 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $156.49 and a 200 day moving average of $151.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.14 billion, a PE ratio of 13.53 and a beta of 0.96. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $134.09 and a 52 week high of $169.69.

About iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.