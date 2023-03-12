Mather Group LLC. Boosts Stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV)

Mather Group LLC. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Get Rating) by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 90,553 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,727 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. owned approximately 0.05% of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF worth $6,654,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management purchased a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $37,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $38,000. EPG Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the third quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, SYM FINANCIAL Corp purchased a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the third quarter worth about $60,000.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of BIV stock opened at $75.24 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $75.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $74.94. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $71.40 and a 12 month high of $83.45.

About Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

