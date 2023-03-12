Mather Group LLC. Acquires 99,373 Shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

Mather Group LLC. increased its holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Get Rating) by 67.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 246,814 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 99,373 shares during the quarter. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF makes up approximately 0.5% of Mather Group LLC.’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Mather Group LLC. owned about 0.11% of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF worth $23,692,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. King Wealth boosted its position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. King Wealth now owns 13,949 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,427,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 47.0% during the 3rd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 410 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. IFG Advisory LLC boosted its position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 3,315 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $318,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.3% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 11,369 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,222,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Finally, W Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 5.5% during the second quarter. W Advisors LLC now owns 2,847 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $291,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. 75.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

IEF stock opened at $97.33 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $97.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $97.09. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $92.48 and a 52-week high of $110.70.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.196 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $2.35 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.42%.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

