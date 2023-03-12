Mather Group LLC. Acquires 48,113 Shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT)

Mather Group LLC. grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT – Get Rating) by 28.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 215,385 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 48,113 shares during the quarter. Mather Group LLC.’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF were worth $8,393,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 292.2% in the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 243,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,467,000 after buying an additional 181,184 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 2,600,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,350,000 after buying an additional 10,167 shares during the last quarter. Buckingham Strategic Partners lifted its position in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 124.7% in the 3rd quarter. Buckingham Strategic Partners now owns 5,032,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,114,000 after buying an additional 2,792,942 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 173,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,769,000 after buying an additional 4,096 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Annandale Capital LLC lifted its position in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter. Annandale Capital LLC now owns 15,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $585,000 after buying an additional 1,473 shares during the last quarter.

Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:DFAT opened at $44.74 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $47.29 and a 200 day moving average of $44.78. The company has a market capitalization of $7.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.69 and a beta of 0.95. Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF has a 1-year low of $38.59 and a 1-year high of $50.00.

Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF Profile

The Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (DFAT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in extended market equity. The fund is an active, tax-managed fund that seeks to provide long-term capital appreciation from a portfolio of US mid- and small-cap value stocks. DFAT was launched on Dec 11, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

