MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ) Shares Sold by Dana Investment Advisors Inc.

Dana Investment Advisors Inc. reduced its holdings in MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,414 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 325 shares during the period. Dana Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in MasTec were worth $1,106,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Pier Capital LLC acquired a new stake in MasTec in the third quarter valued at approximately $5,932,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in MasTec by 0.8% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 29,850 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,895,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in MasTec by 0.9% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 15,124 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $960,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. Teza Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in MasTec in the third quarter valued at approximately $530,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in MasTec by 1.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,335,646 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $338,814,000 after purchasing an additional 71,061 shares during the period. 69.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have commented on MTZ shares. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on MasTec from $122.00 to $121.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 27th. Craig Hallum downgraded MasTec from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $97.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on MasTec from $111.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 27th. TD Cowen raised their target price on MasTec from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on MasTec from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $113.18.

Shares of MasTec stock opened at $96.02 on Friday. MasTec, Inc. has a one year low of $62.36 and a one year high of $103.50. The company has a market cap of $7.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 228.62 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.55. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $96.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $86.36.

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The construction company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.02. MasTec had a return on equity of 8.30% and a net margin of 0.34%. The firm had revenue of $3.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.92 billion. On average, research analysts predict that MasTec, Inc. will post 4.45 EPS for the current year.

MasTec, Inc engages in the provision of infrastructure construction services. It operates through the following segments: Communications, Oil and Gas, Clean Energy and Infrastructure, and Other. The Communications segment performs engineering, construction, maintenance, and customer fulfillment activities related to communications infrastructure, primarily for wireless and wireline/fiber communications, and install-to-the-home customers.

