Marubeni Co. (OTCMKTS:MARUY) Short Interest Up 190.9% in February

Marubeni Co. (OTCMKTS:MARUY – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 3,200 shares, an increase of 190.9% from the February 13th total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Marubeni Stock Performance

Marubeni stock traded down $1.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $137.89. The company had a trading volume of 5,548 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,620. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Marubeni has a 12-month low of $83.68 and a 12-month high of $141.33. The company’s fifty day moving average is $125.83 and its 200-day moving average is $109.96. The company has a market capitalization of $23.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.92.

Marubeni (OTCMKTS:MARUY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 3rd. The conglomerate reported $6.14 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $12.61 billion for the quarter. Marubeni had a return on equity of 20.33% and a net margin of 5.74%. Equities research analysts predict that Marubeni will post 24.58 EPS for the current year.

Marubeni Company Profile

Marubeni Corp. engages in the business of importing and exporting services. It operates through the following segments: Food & Consumer Products; Chemical & Forest Products; Energy & Metals; Transportation & Industrial Machinery; Power Projects & Plant; and Others. The Food & Consumer Products segment engages in the manufacture and trade of all food products including feed grains, soybeans, wheat, sugar, processed foods, beverages, and their raw materials, foodstuffs for professional use, and agricultural, seafood and livestock products.

