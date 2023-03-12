Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. to Post FY2023 Earnings of ($3.14) Per Share, Oppenheimer Forecasts (NASDAQ:MRNS)

Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNS – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Oppenheimer upped their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for Marinus Pharmaceuticals in a research report issued on Tuesday, March 7th. Oppenheimer analyst J. Olson now expects that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings of ($3.14) per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of ($3.47). The consensus estimate for Marinus Pharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is ($2.87) per share. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Marinus Pharmaceuticals’ FY2024 earnings at ($3.62) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($1.94) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($0.45) EPS.

Get Marinus Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday. JMP Securities lowered their target price on Marinus Pharmaceuticals from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $28.00 target price on shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com raised Marinus Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Finally, SVB Leerink reduced their price target on Marinus Pharmaceuticals from $27.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $27.50.

Marinus Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 11.7 %

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Marinus Pharmaceuticals

Shares of NASDAQ MRNS opened at $6.36 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 8.41, a quick ratio of 8.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The company has a market cap of $236.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.13 and a beta of 1.22. Marinus Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $3.46 and a 12 month high of $12.37. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $6.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.69.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Tejara Capital Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $381,000. Lion Point Capital LP raised its position in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 14.6% during the fourth quarter. Lion Point Capital LP now owns 4,222,648 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $21,480,000 after purchasing an additional 538,026 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 415.7% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,082,759 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,309,000 after purchasing an additional 872,782 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 194.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 101,261 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $403,000 after purchasing an additional 66,925 shares during the period. 86.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Marinus Pharmaceuticals

(Get Rating)

Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of neuropsychiatric therapeutics. Its clinical stage drug product candidate, ganaxolone, is a positive allosteric modulator being developed in three different dose forms: intravenous, capsule, and liquid.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Marinus Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marinus Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.