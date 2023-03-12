MAP Protocol Price Hits $0.0099 on Top Exchanges (MAP)

MAP Protocol (MAP) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on March 12th. One MAP Protocol token can currently be purchased for about $0.0099 or 0.00000047 BTC on exchanges. MAP Protocol has a market cap of $75.48 million and approximately $194,006.52 worth of MAP Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, MAP Protocol has traded 4.9% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About MAP Protocol

MAP Protocol’s genesis date was November 8th, 2019. MAP Protocol’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,607,635,128 tokens. MAP Protocol’s official Twitter account is @mapprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. MAP Protocol’s official website is www.mapprotocol.io. MAP Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/@mapprotocolofficial. The Reddit community for MAP Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/MarcoPoloProtocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “MarcoPolo Protocol is an open, fully decentralized, chain-to-chain interoperation protocol that enables the interoperability of multiple independently verifiable consensus blockchains without a relay chain. The ecosystem built on MarcoPolo Protocol can provide a solid infrastructure for finance, AI, IoT, traceability, and governance filed by cross-chain communication, privacy computation, shared storage, etc.

DeFi and DEX are the two most important application scenarios of MAP Protocol. The essence of DeFi and DEX can be seen as inter-chain calculation and MAP Protocol provides a powerful chain interoperation function. Through the chain interoperation, different digital assets could be exchanged directly. In addition, MAP Protocol makes DeFi and DEX safer and more efficient.”

Buying and Selling MAP Protocol

