MaidSafeCoin Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $2,656.11 (MAID)

MaidSafeCoin (MAID) traded 0.1% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on March 11th. MaidSafeCoin has a total market cap of $61.88 million and approximately $2,656.11 worth of MaidSafeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MaidSafeCoin token can now be bought for approximately $0.14 or 0.00000663 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, MaidSafeCoin has traded 5.9% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get MaidSafeCoin alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001685 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0560 or 0.00000272 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0695 or 0.00000338 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $89.30 or 0.00434428 BTC.

FEG Token (FEG) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6,035.99 or 0.29364487 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0202 or 0.00000098 BTC.

MaidSafeCoin Token Profile

MaidSafeCoin’s launch date was April 22nd, 2014. MaidSafeCoin’s total supply is 452,552,412 tokens. The Reddit community for MaidSafeCoin is https://reddit.com/r/safenetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. MaidSafeCoin’s official website is safenetwork.tech. The official message board for MaidSafeCoin is safenetforum.org. MaidSafeCoin’s official Twitter account is @maidsafe and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “MaidSafe is a fully decentralized platform on which application developers can build decentralized applications. The network is made up by individual users who contribute storage, computing power and bandwidth to form a world-wide autonomous system.

Safecoin can only reside within the SAFE network and will be stored in a users wallet and used in exchange for network services; such as increased storage space and access to network applications. There is no set distribution time for safecoins. Unlike many currencies, the distribution of safecoin is backed by information and the amount of coins generated by the SAFE network is directly related to the amount of resource provided to it.”

MaidSafeCoin Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MaidSafeCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MaidSafeCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MaidSafeCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for MaidSafeCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MaidSafeCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.