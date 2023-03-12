Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.17

Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, February 24th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of 0.1654 per share on Monday, April 3rd. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. This is an increase from Macy’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16.

Macy’s has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 25.3% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years. Macy’s has a dividend payout ratio of 16.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Macy’s to earn $3.78 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.66 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 17.5%.

Macy’s Stock Performance

NYSE:M opened at $19.59 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 1.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.68, a PEG ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $22.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.41. Macy’s has a fifty-two week low of $15.10 and a fifty-two week high of $28.06.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Macy’s ( NYSE:M Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.31. Macy’s had a net margin of 4.82% and a return on equity of 35.06%. The firm had revenue of $8.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.27 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.45 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Macy’s will post 3.82 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have commented on M shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Macy’s from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Macy’s from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Macy’s from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Macy’s in a report on Monday, January 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Macy’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Macy’s currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.27.

Institutional Trading of Macy’s

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Macy’s by 7.2% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 44,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,077,000 after buying an additional 2,981 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Macy’s by 7.2% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 18,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $452,000 after buying an additional 1,244 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its holdings in Macy’s by 34.4% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 28,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $696,000 after buying an additional 7,317 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. purchased a new stake in Macy’s during the first quarter worth about $1,482,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in Macy’s by 13.9% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 219,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,550,000 after buying an additional 26,827 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.19% of the company’s stock.

Macy’s Company Profile

Macy’s, Inc engages in the retail of apparel, accessories, cosmetics, home furnishings, and other consumer goods. The firm’s brands include Macy’s, Bloomingdale’s, and Bluemercury. It offers men’s, women’s, and children’s apparel, women’s accessories, intimate apparel, shoes, cosmetics, fragrances, as well as home and miscellaneous products.

Featured Stories

