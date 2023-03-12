Mace Security International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MACE) Short Interest Up 161.9% in February

Mace Security International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MACE – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 5,500 shares, a growth of 161.9% from the February 13th total of 2,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 56,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Mace Security International Price Performance
OTCMKTS:MACE remained flat at $0.13 on Friday. Mace Security International has a 1-year low of $0.09 and a 1-year high of $0.30. The company has a market capitalization of $8.14 million, a P/E ratio of -6.25 and a beta of 1.06. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.15.
About Mace Security International
