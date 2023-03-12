Mace Security International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MACE) Short Interest Up 161.9% in February

Mace Security International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MACE – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 5,500 shares, a growth of 161.9% from the February 13th total of 2,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 56,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

OTCMKTS:MACE remained flat at $0.13 on Friday. Mace Security International has a 1-year low of $0.09 and a 1-year high of $0.30. The company has a market capitalization of $8.14 million, a P/E ratio of -6.25 and a beta of 1.06. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.15.

Mace Security International, Inc designs, manufactures, assembles, markets and sells consumer safety, personal defense, and electronic surveillance equipment and products to retailers, distributors, and individual consumers. It also offers tactical munition products and weapon systems for law enforcement and security professionals under Mace and Take Down brands.

