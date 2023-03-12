M.D. Sass Investors Services Inc. Sells 231,586 Shares of Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR)

M.D. Sass Investors Services Inc. decreased its holdings in Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR – Get Rating) by 71.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 94,267 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 231,586 shares during the period. Interactive Brokers Group comprises about 1.1% of M.D. Sass Investors Services Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. M.D. Sass Investors Services Inc.’s holdings in Interactive Brokers Group were worth $6,025,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,035,116 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $577,435,000 after buying an additional 592,266 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,359,280 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $534,243,000 after buying an additional 943,731 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 14.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,636,489 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $168,498,000 after buying an additional 340,288 shares during the last quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd now owns 2,437,326 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $155,769,000 after buying an additional 27,127 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 19.2% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,636,108 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $90,002,000 after buying an additional 263,124 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.84% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, Chairman Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.04, for a total value of $1,520,800.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,876,105 shares in the company, valued at $142,659,024.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 160,400 shares of company stock worth $12,423,836 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 5.72% of the company’s stock.

Interactive Brokers Group Stock Down 6.1 %

Shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock opened at $80.29 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $81.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $75.39. Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $52.18 and a 52 week high of $90.19. The company has a market capitalization of $33.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.47, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 0.79.

Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.14. Interactive Brokers Group had a return on equity of 3.77% and a net margin of 9.30%. The business had revenue of $976.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $926.75 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. will post 5.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Interactive Brokers Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.50%. Interactive Brokers Group’s payout ratio is 10.70%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on IBKR. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Interactive Brokers Group from $91.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Barclays lifted their target price on Interactive Brokers Group from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.17.

Interactive Brokers Group Profile

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an investment holding company, which engages in broker or dealer and proprietary trading businesses. It operates through the following segments: Electronic Brokerage and Corporate. The Electronic Brokerage segment is a direct market access broker, which serves the customers of both traditional brokers and prime brokers.

Featured Articles

