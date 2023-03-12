Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $8.07

Shares of Lundin Mining Co. (TSE:LUN – Get Rating) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$8.07 and traded as high as C$8.19. Lundin Mining shares last traded at C$7.95, with a volume of 3,421,896 shares changing hands.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on LUN shares. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Lundin Mining from C$8.00 to C$10.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. National Bankshares raised Lundin Mining from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from C$9.00 to C$8.75 in a report on Friday, February 24th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Lundin Mining from C$16.00 to C$17.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Lundin Mining from C$8.50 to C$8.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, National Bank Financial upgraded Lundin Mining from an “underperform overweight” rating to a “sector perform overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lundin Mining currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$13.57.

The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.64. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$9.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$8.08. The company has a market cap of C$6.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.06, a P/E/G ratio of -0.26 and a beta of 1.68.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 24th will be given a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 23rd. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.53%. Lundin Mining’s payout ratio is currently 45.57%.

Lundin Mining Corporation, a diversified base metals mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in Brazil, Chile, Portugal, Sweden, and the United States. It primarily produces copper, zinc, nickel, and gold, as well as lead, silver, and other metals. The company holds 100% interests in the Chapada mine located in Brazil; the Neves-Corvo mine located in Portugal; the Eagle mine located in the United States; and the Zinkgruvan mine located in Sweden.

