Lundin Gold Inc. (OTCMKTS:LUGDF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Lundin Gold Inc. (OTCMKTS:LUGDF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 642,500 shares, an increase of 626.0% from the February 13th total of 88,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 90.5 days.

Lundin Gold Price Performance

OTCMKTS LUGDF traded up C$0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching C$9.66. 14,270 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,412. Lundin Gold has a 52-week low of C$6.07 and a 52-week high of C$11.99. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$10.67.

Lundin Gold Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 13th will be issued a $0.0993 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 10th. This represents a yield of 3.88%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

About Lundin Gold

LUGDF has been the topic of several recent research reports. Desjardins increased their target price on shares of Lundin Gold from C$18.25 to C$18.50 in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Lundin Gold from $14.00 to $15.50 in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. CIBC raised their price target on shares of Lundin Gold from C$18.50 to C$20.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Lundin Gold from C$16.00 to C$17.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, National Bank Financial raised their price target on shares of Lundin Gold from C$16.50 to C$17.50 in a report on Tuesday, February 14th.

Lundin Gold, Inc is a natural resource mining company, which engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold, base, and precious metal properties. It focuses on the operation of Fruta del Norte project. The company was founded on July 25, 1986 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

