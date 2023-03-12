Locus Chain (LOCUS) Trading 4.7% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Locus Chain (LOCUS) traded up 14.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on March 12th. Over the last seven days, Locus Chain has traded down 4.7% against the US dollar. Locus Chain has a total market cap of $81.91 million and $799,388.77 worth of Locus Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Locus Chain token can currently be purchased for about $0.0513 or 0.00000235 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Locus Chain Token Profile

Locus Chain was first traded on April 11th, 2018. Locus Chain’s total supply is 7,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,595,769,058 tokens. Locus Chain’s official Twitter account is @locuschain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Locus Chain is medium.com/@locus_10211. Locus Chain’s official website is locuschain.com.

Buying and Selling Locus Chain

According to CryptoCompare, “Locus Chain is a state of the art blockchain protocol that can maintain stable transaction time even if the number of nodes and transactions increase using Account Wise Transaction Chain (AWTC). Through the use of AWTC, Locus Chain is able to provide high transaction speed for every user in the eco-system and the network.”

