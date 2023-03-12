LIXIL Co. (OTCMKTS:JSGRY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

LIXIL Co. (OTCMKTS:JSGRY – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 5,700 shares, a growth of 1,325.0% from the February 13th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 9,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

LIXIL Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of LIXIL stock opened at $34.57 on Friday. LIXIL has a 12 month low of $25.18 and a 12 month high of $41.74. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.25.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group cut LIXIL from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th.

LIXIL Company Profile

LIXIL Corp. engages in the management of its group companies that operates housing and urban environment-related businesses. It operates through the following business divisions: Water Technology, Housing Technology, Building Technology, Kitchen Technology, Distribution and Retail, and Housing and Services.

