Litecoin (LTC) Price Tops $68.34 on Exchanges

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on March 12th. During the last week, Litecoin has traded 25% lower against the dollar. One Litecoin coin can currently be purchased for $68.34 or 0.00332984 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Litecoin has a market capitalization of $4.95 billion and approximately $708.66 million worth of Litecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0662 or 0.00000323 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.63 or 0.00017712 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000786 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.05 or 0.00009991 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.67 or 0.00017886 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000819 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0067 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Litecoin Profile

Litecoin (CRYPTO:LTC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on October 13th, 2011. Litecoin’s total supply is 84,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 72,465,827 coins. Litecoin’s official Twitter account is @litecoinproject and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Litecoin is litecointalk.io. The official website for Litecoin is litecoin.org. The Reddit community for Litecoin is https://reddit.com/r/litecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Litecoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Litecoin (LTC) is a cryptocurrency that was created in 2011 as a fork of Bitcoin. It features fast, low-cost peer-to-peer transactions, a larger maximum supply of 84 million LTC, and other technical differences. It uses an open-source blockchain that is not controlled by any central authority and can be mined through a Proof-of-Work consensus algorithm. LTC has value because it has a finite supply and regularly reduces the amount of LTC entering the system, ensuring its inflation is transparent and predictable. It is used for paying for goods and services and as a testing ground for new technologies before they are implemented on the Bitcoin network. LTC was created by former Google engineer Charlie Lee and is supported by the Litecoin Foundation.”

Investors seeking to trade Litecoin using US dollars directly can do so using Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase.

