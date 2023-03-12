Lisk (LSK) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $1.33 Million

Lisk (LSK) traded up 0.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on March 12th. Over the last week, Lisk has traded 15% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Lisk coin can now be purchased for $0.90 or 0.00004295 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Lisk has a market cap of $126.88 million and $1.33 million worth of Lisk was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Belrium (BEL) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.63 or 0.00012519 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0608 or 0.00000290 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004769 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004772 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00006256 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001456 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00003991 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00001367 BTC.

Lisk Profile

LSK is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 24th, 2016. Lisk’s total supply is 144,818,773 coins and its circulating supply is 140,853,919 coins. The Reddit community for Lisk is https://reddit.com/r/lisk and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Lisk is lisk.com. The official message board for Lisk is lisk.com/blog. Lisk’s official Twitter account is @liskhq and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Lisk Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Lisk is a cryptocurrency and decentralized application platform that operates on a highly efficient Delegated-Proof-of-Stake consensus model secured by 101 elected delegates. The platform allows for the deployment, distribution, and monetization of decentralized apps and custom blockchains. The inflation rate is 5 LISK per block and will decrease by 1 every year until it reaches 1 LISK per block. Lisk has partnered with Microsoft to integrate into its Azure Blockchain as a Service, allowing developers to develop and deploy Lisk blockchain applications using Microsoft’s cloud computing platform.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lisk directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lisk should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Lisk using one of the exchanges listed above.

