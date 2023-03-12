Lisk (LSK) Self Reported Market Cap Reaches $127.21 Million

Lisk (LSK) traded down 1.3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on March 11th. In the last seven days, Lisk has traded down 15.4% against the U.S. dollar. Lisk has a total market cap of $127.21 million and approximately $1.53 million worth of Lisk was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Lisk coin can currently be purchased for $0.90 or 0.00004378 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Belrium (BEL) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.61 or 0.00012662 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0594 or 0.00000288 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004835 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004800 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00006250 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001466 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00004064 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00001396 BTC.

About Lisk

Lisk is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 24th, 2016. Lisk’s total supply is 144,818,773 coins and its circulating supply is 140,844,303 coins. Lisk’s official website is lisk.com. Lisk’s official Twitter account is @liskhq and its Facebook page is accessible here. Lisk’s official message board is lisk.com/blog. The Reddit community for Lisk is https://reddit.com/r/lisk and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Lisk Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Lisk is a cryptocurrency and decentralized application platform that operates on a highly efficient Delegated-Proof-of-Stake consensus model secured by 101 elected delegates. The platform allows for the deployment, distribution, and monetization of decentralized apps and custom blockchains. The inflation rate is 5 LISK per block and will decrease by 1 every year until it reaches 1 LISK per block. Lisk has partnered with Microsoft to integrate into its Azure Blockchain as a Service, allowing developers to develop and deploy Lisk blockchain applications using Microsoft’s cloud computing platform.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lisk directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lisk should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Lisk using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

