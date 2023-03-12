Liquity (LQTY) Price Tops $2.21 on Exchanges

Liquity (LQTY) traded down 5.2% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on March 11th. Liquity has a market capitalization of $201.19 million and $192.97 million worth of Liquity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Liquity token can now be purchased for about $2.21 or 0.00010687 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Liquity has traded up 7.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Liquity was first traded on October 15th, 2020. Liquity’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 91,173,803 tokens. Liquity’s official website is www.liquity.org. The official message board for Liquity is medium.com/liquity. Liquity’s official Twitter account is @liquityprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Liquity is https://reddit.com/r/Liquity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Liquity is a decentralized borrowing protocol that allows users to take out interest-free loans using Ether as collateral. The loans are paid out in a USD-pegged stablecoin called LUSD, and borrowers must maintain a minimum collateral ratio of 110%. Loans are secured by a Stability Pool containing LUSD and by fellow borrowers acting as guarantors. Liquity is a non-custodial, immutable, and governance-free protocol. LUSD can be redeemed at any time against the underlying collateral. LQTY is the secondary token issued by Liquity, capturing fee revenue and incentivizing early adopters and frontends, with a total supply cap of 100,000,000 tokens. For more information on LQTY, see LQTY Rewards and Distribution.”

