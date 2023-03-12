Linear (LINA) Hits Market Cap of $74.46 Million

Linear (LINA) traded up 9.4% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on March 12th. Over the last seven days, Linear has traded 0.2% lower against the dollar. Linear has a market capitalization of $74.46 million and $2.88 million worth of Linear was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Linear coin can now be purchased for $0.0074 or 0.00000034 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001608 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0597 or 0.00000272 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0741 or 0.00000337 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $95.32 or 0.00433678 BTC.

FEG Token (FEG) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6,443.08 or 0.29313760 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 11.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0179 or 0.00000082 BTC.

Linear Coin Profile

Linear launched on September 18th, 2020. Linear’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins. Linear’s official Twitter account is @lina_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Linear is linear.finance.

Linear Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Linear Finance is a cross-chain compatible, decentralized delta-one asset protocol to cost-effectively and instantly create, manage, and trade synthetic assets with unlimited liquidity.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Linear directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Linear should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Linear using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

