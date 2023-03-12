Lifeist Wellness Inc. (OTCMKTS:NXTTF) Short Interest Up 35.7% in February

Lifeist Wellness Inc. (OTCMKTS:NXTTF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 111,100 shares, a growth of 35.7% from the February 13th total of 81,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 385,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Lifeist Wellness Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:NXTTF remained flat at $0.04 during midday trading on Friday. 248,531 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 185,494. Lifeist Wellness has a 1 year low of $0.03 and a 1 year high of $0.11. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.06.

Lifeist Wellness Company Profile

Lifeist Wellness, Inc engages in the operation of cannabis e-commerce platform. The firm operates through the following segments: Namaste Vapes, Australian Vaporizers, CannMart, Namaste MD, Findify, and Corporate & Other. It offers vaporizers, glassware, accessories, cannabidiol products, and medical cannabis.

