Life Time Group (NYSE:LTH) Price Target Raised to $21.00

Life Time Group (NYSE:LTH – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by Royal Bank of Canada from $20.00 to $21.00 in a research report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have a market outperform rating on the stock.
Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on LTH. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Life Time Group from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Guggenheim upped their price target on Life Time Group from $17.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Life Time Group from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on Life Time Group from $40.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on Life Time Group from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $21.33.
Shares of Life Time Group stock opened at $17.25 on Thursday. Life Time Group has a 52-week low of $8.75 and a 52-week high of $20.35. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.29.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LTH. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Life Time Group in the third quarter worth about $30,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in Life Time Group in the third quarter worth about $55,000. Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in Life Time Group by 34.1% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 5,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,463 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in Life Time Group by 82.4% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 2,681 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its position in Life Time Group by 88.4% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 2,197 shares during the last quarter. 72.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Life Time Group Holdings, Inc provides health, fitness, and wellness experiences to a community of individual members in the United States and Canada. It primarily engages in designing, building, and operating sports and athletic, professional fitness, family recreation, and spa centers in a resort-like environment, principally in suburban and urban locations of metropolitan areas.
