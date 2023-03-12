Life Time Group (NYSE:LTH) Price Target Raised to $21.00

Life Time Group (NYSE:LTH – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by Royal Bank of Canada from $20.00 to $21.00 in a research report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have a market outperform rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on LTH. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Life Time Group from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Guggenheim upped their price target on Life Time Group from $17.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Life Time Group from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on Life Time Group from $40.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on Life Time Group from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $21.33.

Shares of Life Time Group stock opened at $17.25 on Thursday. Life Time Group has a 52-week low of $8.75 and a 52-week high of $20.35. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.29.

Life Time Group ( NYSE:LTH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 8th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.01. Life Time Group had a negative return on equity of 2.76% and a negative net margin of 0.10%. The business had revenue of $472.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $472.52 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.18) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 31.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Life Time Group will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LTH. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Life Time Group in the third quarter worth about $30,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in Life Time Group in the third quarter worth about $55,000. Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in Life Time Group by 34.1% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 5,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,463 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in Life Time Group by 82.4% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 2,681 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its position in Life Time Group by 88.4% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 2,197 shares during the last quarter. 72.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Life Time Group Holdings, Inc provides health, fitness, and wellness experiences to a community of individual members in the United States and Canada. It primarily engages in designing, building, and operating sports and athletic, professional fitness, family recreation, and spa centers in a resort-like environment, principally in suburban and urban locations of metropolitan areas.

