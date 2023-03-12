Lido Staked ETH Price Reaches $1,533.15 on Exchanges (stETH)

Lido Staked ETH (stETH) traded 4.4% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on March 12th. Lido Staked ETH has a market capitalization of $5.35 billion and approximately $76.06 million worth of Lido Staked ETH was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Lido Staked ETH has traded down 1.7% against the US dollar. One Lido Staked ETH token can now be purchased for approximately $1,533.15 or 0.07176898 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001606 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0588 or 0.00000274 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0730 or 0.00000340 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $93.81 or 0.00436511 BTC.

FEG Token (FEG) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6,340.88 or 0.29505264 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0193 or 0.00000091 BTC.

Lido Staked ETH Token Profile

Lido Staked ETH was first traded on December 18th, 2020. Lido Staked ETH’s total supply is 5,781,750 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,487,728 tokens. Lido Staked ETH’s official Twitter account is @lidofinance. The Reddit community for Lido Staked ETH is https://reddit.com/r/lidofinance and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Lido Staked ETH is blog.lido.fi. The official website for Lido Staked ETH is lido.fi.

Lido Staked ETH Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Lido Staked ETH (stETH) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Lido Staked ETH has a current supply of 5,778,497.64788787 with 3,487,728 in circulation. The last known price of Lido Staked ETH is 1,476.16023747 USD and is up 1.34 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 36 active market(s) with $126,802,886.76 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://lido.fi/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lido Staked ETH directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lido Staked ETH should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Lido Staked ETH using one of the exchanges listed above.

