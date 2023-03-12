Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (LEG) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 14th

Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 23rd, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.44 per share on Friday, April 14th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th.

Leggett & Platt has increased its dividend payment by an average of 3.3% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 51 years. Leggett & Platt has a payout ratio of 95.7% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings tumble. Equities analysts expect Leggett & Platt to earn $1.78 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.76 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 98.9%.

Leggett & Platt stock opened at $31.78 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.00 and a beta of 1.30. Leggett & Platt has a fifty-two week low of $30.28 and a fifty-two week high of $41.94. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $34.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 2.02.

Leggett & Platt ( NYSE:LEG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24 billion. Leggett & Platt had a return on equity of 19.09% and a net margin of 6.02%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.77 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Leggett & Platt will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LEG. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Leggett & Platt in the fourth quarter worth $48,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in Leggett & Platt by 179.6% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in Leggett & Platt by 18.9% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 305 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in Leggett & Platt by 86.5% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 923 shares during the period. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its position in Leggett & Platt by 119.4% during the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 1,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 925 shares during the period. 69.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LEG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Leggett & Platt from $24.00 to $21.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. StockNews.com cut shares of Leggett & Platt from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.00.

Leggett & Platt, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of furniture and engineered components and products among homes, offices, automobiles, and commercial aircraft. It operates through the following segments: Bedding, Flooring, Furniture & Textile, and Specialized Products. The Bedding Products segment supplies products and components for the home, including mattress springs and specialty foam, as well as adjustable beds, bedding machinery, steel rod, and drawn wire.

