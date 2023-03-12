Legend of RPS Hits 1-Day Volume of $19.62 (LRPS)

Legend of RPS (LRPS) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on March 12th. Over the last seven days, Legend of RPS has traded up 0.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Legend of RPS token can now be purchased for $0.14 or 0.00000652 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Legend of RPS has a market capitalization of $135.47 million and approximately $19.62 worth of Legend of RPS was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Legend of RPS Profile

Legend of RPS’s genesis date was August 4th, 2022. Legend of RPS’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. Legend of RPS’s official Twitter account is @legend_rps. The official website for Legend of RPS is rpsgame.world. The official message board for Legend of RPS is medium.com/@rpsgame.world.

Legend of RPS Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Legend of RPS (LRPS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Legend of RPS has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Legend of RPS is 0.13547168 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://rpsgame.world/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Legend of RPS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Legend of RPS should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Legend of RPS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

