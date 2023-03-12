LEG Immobilien (FRA:LEG) Given a €90.00 Price Target at UBS Group

UBS Group set a €90.00 ($95.74) price objective on LEG Immobilien (FRA:LEG – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €90.00 ($95.74) price target on shares of LEG Immobilien in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Baader Bank set a €82.00 ($87.23) price objective on shares of LEG Immobilien in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Warburg Research set a €86.00 ($91.49) price objective on LEG Immobilien in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €69.00 ($73.40) price objective on shares of LEG Immobilien in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €87.00 ($92.55) price objective on LEG Immobilien in a research report on Friday, December 9th.

LEG Immobilien Price Performance

Shares of FRA:LEG opened at €56.88 ($60.51) on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is €70.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is €66.79. LEG Immobilien has a 12-month low of €75.17 ($79.97) and a 12-month high of €98.50 ($104.79).

About LEG Immobilien

LEG Immobilien AG, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated property company in Germany. The company engages in the performance of services and management of equity investments; property management and location development; performance of services for third parties and housing industry services; and generation of electricity and heat.

Featured Articles

