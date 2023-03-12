Laurentian Bank of Canada (TSE:LB) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $33.28

Shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada (TSE:LB – Get Rating) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$33.28 and traded as high as C$33.35. Laurentian Bank of Canada shares last traded at C$33.05, with a volume of 324,051 shares changing hands.

LB has been the topic of several research reports. Cormark dropped their price objective on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$45.00 to C$42.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. National Bankshares cut their price target on Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$44.00 to C$42.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$53.00 to C$55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 12th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$45.00 to C$43.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Barclays set a C$37.00 price target on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$40.64.

Laurentian Bank of Canada Trading Down 1.5 %

The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$34.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$33.23. The firm has a market cap of C$1.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.15.

Laurentian Bank of Canada ( TSE:LB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, December 9th. The company reported C$1.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$1.21 by C$0.10. Laurentian Bank of Canada had a net margin of 22.90% and a return on equity of 8.15%. The business had revenue of C$257.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$267.30 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Laurentian Bank of Canada will post 4.7146933 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 31st. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.57%. Laurentian Bank of Canada’s payout ratio is presently 37.78%.

Laurentian Bank of Canada, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial services to personal, business, and institutional customers in Canada and the United States. It operates through three segments: Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Capital Markets. The Personal Banking segment offers financial services, such as financial advisory services to financial intermediaries; and operates digital direct-to-customer platform to retail clients.

