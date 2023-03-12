Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH) Short Interest Up 32.9% in February

Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 3,720,000 shares, an increase of 32.9% from the February 13th total of 2,800,000 shares. Approximately 5.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 1,130,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.3 days.

LNTH has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Lantheus from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on shares of Lantheus in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. StockNews.com cut shares of Lantheus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Finally, JMP Securities initiated coverage on shares of Lantheus in a research note on Wednesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $107.33.

Shares of NASDAQ LNTH traded down $1.91 during trading on Friday, hitting $71.26. 1,224,420 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,071,363. Lantheus has a 1 year low of $47.46 and a 1 year high of $87.47. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $59.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $64.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 209.59 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a quick ratio of 2.59, a current ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25.

Lantheus ( NASDAQ:LNTH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $263.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $244.61 million. Lantheus had a net margin of 3.00% and a return on equity of 51.60%. On average, equities analysts predict that Lantheus will post 4.46 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Robert J. Jr. Marshall sold 20,587 shares of Lantheus stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.56, for a total transaction of $1,493,792.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 138,152 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,024,309.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Robert J. Jr. Marshall sold 20,587 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.56, for a total transaction of $1,493,792.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 138,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,024,309.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Paul Blanchfield sold 5,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.56, for a total transaction of $380,940.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 89,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,465,168.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 152,801 shares of company stock worth $11,138,348. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Lantheus by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 22,724 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,598,000 after acquiring an additional 646 shares in the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Lantheus by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 2,970 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $209,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new position in Lantheus in the 3rd quarter worth $63,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in Lantheus by 23.8% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 8,151 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $137,000 after buying an additional 1,567 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Lantheus by 5,338.0% in the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 169,884 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $11,948,000 after buying an additional 166,760 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.62% of the company’s stock.

Lantheus Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of diagnostic imaging and nuclear medicine products. The firm develops products that help healthcare professionals in patient management and outcomes and assists clinicians with the detection of cardiovascular disease. It operates through the U.S. and International geographical segments.

