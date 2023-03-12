Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH) is Tamarack Advisers LP’s Largest Position

Tamarack Advisers LP lowered its holdings in Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH – Get Rating) by 16.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 208,000 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 42,000 shares during the period. Lantheus comprises about 8.6% of Tamarack Advisers LP’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Tamarack Advisers LP’s holdings in Lantheus were worth $14,629,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of Lantheus by 2.9% during the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 22,724 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,598,000 after acquiring an additional 646 shares in the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Lantheus by 9.0% in the third quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 2,970 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $209,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new position in Lantheus in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $63,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in Lantheus by 23.8% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 8,151 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 1,567 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Lantheus by 5,338.0% in the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 169,884 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $11,948,000 after purchasing an additional 166,760 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.62% of the company’s stock.

Lantheus Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:LNTH opened at $71.26 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 2.74 and a quick ratio of 2.59. Lantheus Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $47.46 and a one year high of $87.47. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $59.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $64.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 209.59 and a beta of 0.64.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Lantheus ( NASDAQ:LNTH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.41. Lantheus had a net margin of 3.00% and a return on equity of 51.60%. The business had revenue of $263.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $244.61 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Lantheus Holdings, Inc. will post 4.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have commented on LNTH shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Lantheus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 27th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Lantheus from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. JMP Securities initiated coverage on shares of Lantheus in a research note on Wednesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, SVB Leerink started coverage on shares of Lantheus in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Lantheus has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $107.33.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lantheus

In other news, CEO Mary Anne Heino sold 82,055 shares of Lantheus stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.00, for a total value of $5,990,015.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 741,650 shares in the company, valued at $54,140,450. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Mary Anne Heino sold 82,055 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.00, for a total transaction of $5,990,015.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 741,650 shares in the company, valued at $54,140,450. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Etienne Montagut sold 14,179 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.56, for a total transaction of $1,028,828.24. Following the sale, the insider now owns 90,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,590,262. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 152,801 shares of company stock worth $11,138,348. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Lantheus Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Lantheus Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of diagnostic imaging and nuclear medicine products. The firm develops products that help healthcare professionals in patient management and outcomes and assists clinicians with the detection of cardiovascular disease. It operates through the U.S. and International geographical segments.

Featured Stories

