Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW) Shares Sold by Thornburg Investment Management Inc.

Thornburg Investment Management Inc. lessened its stake in Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW – Get Rating) by 15.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 182,352 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 32,817 shares during the period. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.13% of Lamb Weston worth $14,110,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Lamb Weston by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,395,925 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,268,717,000 after acquiring an additional 146,496 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Lamb Weston by 3.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,224,012 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $312,971,000 after buying an additional 172,399 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in Lamb Weston by 0.9% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 3,606,920 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $257,750,000 after buying an additional 30,592 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in Lamb Weston by 406.3% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,163,982 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $167,449,000 after purchasing an additional 1,736,583 shares during the period. Finally, Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. boosted its position in Lamb Weston by 3.3% during the third quarter. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. now owns 2,089,338 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $158,758,000 after purchasing an additional 66,356 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.87% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on LW shares. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Lamb Weston from $90.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Lamb Weston from $105.00 to $115.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. StockNews.com cut Lamb Weston from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Lamb Weston from $101.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lamb Weston currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $96.80.

In other news, SVP Eryk J. Spytek sold 19,080 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.22, for a total value of $1,683,237.60. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 41,312 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,644,544.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In other news, VP Gregory W. Jones sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.49, for a total transaction of $97,490.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,384 shares in the company, valued at $622,376.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, SVP Eryk J. Spytek sold 19,080 shares of Lamb Weston stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.22, for a total value of $1,683,237.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 41,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,644,544.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 43,514 shares of company stock worth $4,100,600. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:LW opened at $97.63 on Friday. Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $49.71 and a 52-week high of $102.77. The business’s fifty day moving average is $98.41 and its 200 day moving average is $88.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.71, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.96. The firm has a market cap of $14.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.95, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 0.51.

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 5th. The specialty retailer reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.54. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. Lamb Weston had a return on equity of 107.83% and a net margin of 10.50%. Research analysts predict that Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. will post 3.95 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.15%. This is an increase from Lamb Weston’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 2nd. Lamb Weston’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.36%.

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc engages in the production, distribution, and marketing of value-added frozen potato products. It operates through the following business segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. The Global segment includes branded and private label frozen potato products sold in North America and international markets.

